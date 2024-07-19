Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, both well-known for their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, made a surprise appearance in the latest music video by K-pop group Stray Kids. The video for the track “Chk Chk Boom” features the two Hollywood stars in costume, adding a touch of star power to the already popular group.

In the video, Jackman, dressed as Wolverine, starts off by giving a weather report for a fictional television network. Reynolds, not in costume at this point, interrupts him with a report on mysterious phenomena happening worldwide. The video then transitions to scenes of Stray Kids singing and dancing in various locations before returning to the TV studio, where Reynolds is now in full Deadpool attire.

Reynolds’ admiration for Stray Kids is no secret. Back in May 2021, he praised band member Felix for dressing up as Deadpool during a performance on the Korean show Kingdom: Legendary War. This public display of support led to a playful exchange on social media between Reynolds and Bang Chan, another member of Stray Kids. Reynolds even jokingly referred to Bang Chan as his “new favorite Australian,” poking fun at Jackman in the process.

Later that year, Bang Chan had the opportunity to interview Reynolds in connection with his film, Free Guy. During the interview, Reynolds expressed his genuine admiration for Stray Kids, highlighting their joyful and authentic approach to their work. He admitted to being a huge fan of the group and expressed his pride in getting to know them better.

The collaboration between these Hollywood stars and the K-pop group has garnered excitement among fans of both worlds. Reynolds and Jackman’s cameo in Stray Kids’ music video has brought attention to the group’s new EP, Ate, which is now available for fans to enjoy.

This unexpected partnership serves as a testament to the power of music and entertainment in bridging different cultures and bringing people together. The influence of K-pop on global pop culture continues to grow, attracting attention from celebrities and fans around the world.

As fans eagerly await the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on July 26, the collaboration with Stray Kids offers a unique and exciting preview of what’s to come. The music video featuring Reynolds and Jackman is a fun and entertaining addition to Stray Kids’ already impressive body of work, showcasing the group’s talent and creativity to a wider audience.