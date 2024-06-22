Celebrities, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant, and Greta Gerwig, gathered at Wembley Stadium in London to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show. Fans shared photos on social media of stars mingling and enjoying the concert. Tom Cruise also made an appearance at the event, connecting with Swifties and exchanging friendship bracelets with them.

In addition to the celebrities mentioned, Liam Hemsworth and Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, were in the audience. Travis was photographed waving to fans as he entered the venue, showing his support for his girlfriend. This was Travis’ second night at the concert, having attended the previous night as well.

It was a star-studded event, with famous faces enjoying Swift’s performance. Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance at the Friday night concert, adding to the royal affair. The Prince of Wales was spotted dancing along to Swift’s music, celebrating his birthday at the same time.

Travis Kelce’s presence at the concert was a reunion with Swift after not being seen together publicly for over a month. The couple, who started dating last summer, had a romantic getaway to Lake Como before the Paris leg of the tour. Travis also attended the Paris Eras Tour show, showing his support for Swift.

Before arriving in London, Travis attended the Cannes Lions festival, where he was seen wearing a friendship bracelet with Swift’s initials. The sentimental piece of jewelry was a gift from a fan and featured Chiefs-colored beads. Travis proudly wore the bracelet on stage, showcasing his connection to the pop star.

Overall, the concert at Wembley Stadium brought together celebrities, fans, and music lovers to enjoy Taylor Swift’s performance. The diverse audience highlighted the universal appeal of Swift’s music and the excitement surrounding her international tour. The presence of stars like Tom Cruise and Mila Kunis added to the glamour of the event, making it a memorable night for all in attendance.