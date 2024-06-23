Travis Kelce, Tom Cruise, and Greta Gerwig were spotted at the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London, England, along with nearly 90,000 other fans. A short video posted on social media shows the trio dancing and singing along to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off” inside a VIP tent at Wembley Stadium. Tom Cruise, known for his roles in Mission: Impossible movies, was seen smiling and grooving to the music, while Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, was enthusiastically bopping his head and singing along. Greta Gerwig, the director of the film ‘Barbie,’ was also seen rocking out and singing the lyrics.

This fun display of celebrity fans enjoying Taylor Swift’s music follows Prince William’s attendance at the concert the night before with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal family seemed to have a great time at the show, with Prince William celebrating his birthday at the event.

In addition to Cruise, Kelce, and Gerwig, other celebrities like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Liam Hemsworth were also spotted at the concert. Despite some technical issues during the performance, everyone in attendance appeared to be having a fantastic time.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium on various dates in June and August, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch her live show. The Eras Tour seems to be drawing a diverse crowd, from royal family members to Hollywood stars, all coming together to enjoy Swift’s music and put on a memorable performance.