Taylor Swift’s Era Tour in London was a star-studded affair with big-name celebrities attending all three nights at Wembley Stadium. From members of The Beatles to real royalty, the VIP tent was filled with famous faces. The London leg of the tour had over 160,000 fans in attendance over two days, with Swift’s close friend Gracie Abrams joining her on stage for a special performance.

The list of attendees at the London shows included Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, Nicola Coughlin, and many more. Even Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte made an appearance on the first night of the tour, with William celebrating his birthday by dancing to Swift’s music.

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift’s boyfriend, was a consistent presence at all three shows, even joining her on stage. Other celebrities like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth, and Gabriella Brooks were spotted in the audience on various nights of the tour.

Swift’s connection to London, where she lived on and off with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, drew in a large crowd of famous friends to support her. The tour will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows before Swift heads back to the U.S. for tour dates in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

In addition to the London shows, Swift has been touring across Europe, debuting unique surprise songs at each stop. Her world tour will officially conclude in December in Vancouver, Canada, with her good friend Ryan Reynolds expected to be in attendance. Overall, the Era Tour has been a massive success with sold-out shows and celebrity guests at every stop.