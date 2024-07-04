Posh and Becks celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at a pub in London. The pair were joined by their daughter Harper and family including Victoria’s sister Louise at the Pelican in Notting Hill for a celebration dinner. David, 49, and Victoria, 50, dined on £67 ribeye steaks and £13 smoked trout at the boozer the night before their milestone anniversary yesterday. An insider said that the atmosphere was celebratory and they were still very much in love after 25 years of marriage. The family spent a few hours at the Pelican before calling it a night around 10 pm.

To mark their silver anniversary, David and Victoria are planning to spend a few weeks together on their yacht in the Mediterranean. The couple flew off yesterday to board their vessel named Seven after Harper’s middle name and David’s football shirt number. Harper, 12, is joining the couple for the celebrations, with Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, also expected to join them. Brooklyn, 25, who is based in America, is likely to fly over and join them on the £18 million boat, which has five suites.

In a fun twist, David and Victoria shared photographs of themselves wearing their original purple wedding outfits and sitting on the thrones they used at their wedding in 1999. They even recreated their first dance look with four-month-old Brooklyn in a matching outfit. Victoria wore a champagne colored Vera Wang gown for their vows.

Victoria shared never-before-seen pictures from their wedding on Instagram, expressing disbelief that 25 years had passed. The photos included shots of the family flying to Ireland in a private jet, their wedding cake topper featuring naked figurines of themselves as Adam and Eve, and David concentrating on writing his vows. The couple clearly enjoyed reminiscing about their special day and celebrating their enduring love.

The Beckhams’ 25th wedding anniversary celebration is a testament to their lasting relationship and commitment to each other. Fans and followers were delighted to see the couple’s sweet and nostalgic tribute to their wedding day. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness for Posh and Becks!