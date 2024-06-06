Celebrating 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants

This year, Nickelodeon’s iconic SpongeBob SquarePants franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary, a significant milestone in the franchise’s lifetime.

Since the show’s launch on July 17th, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has prevailed as the most-watched animated series for over 20 years, creating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base of over 130 million social media followers.

The anniversary marks a significant milestone in the franchise’s lifetime, with a whirlwind of celebrations and reflections on its impact across generations. This year, Paramount will be spreading SpongeBob’s optimism and joy through its anniversary campaign which encourages the world to see life through Sponge-coloured glasses and embrace adventure.

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount Global history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends. After its debut in 1999, not only did the TV series see widespread success, but so did its ensuing consumer products programme and three theatrical releases. In 2023, we also saw the Broadway musical, The SpongeBob Musical, come to the UK and win the Best Show for Children and Young People Award at the UK Theatre Awards.

As fans celebrate the 25th anniversary, Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon have seen to the launch of new and exciting consumer products from a variety of licensees. This month, The Entertainer will be unveiling two limited-edition exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Fugglers online and in select stores nationwide.

In April, we saw the launch of a 38-piece apparel and accessories collection from fandom-forward retailer, BoxLunch, which is available online internationally.

In addition, Sambro has announced that this summer it will be releasing seven product lines across key UK and EU retailers such as B&M, AS Watson, Very and Forbidden Planet. These lines will include Puzzle Palz collectable 3D erasers, Squelchums novelty toys, 8cm and 30cm collectable plush characters (including a 25-year celebration plush), Paint your Own characters and Pop Up game.

Other consumer products launches include a 25th anniversary accessories collection from Loungefly, and new 25th anniversary Funko Pop! Figures releasing this summer.

The franchise has also seen a further addition to its gaming offering, with Paramount and Gamefam launching the SpongeBob Simulator on Roblox in January, allowing Roblox’s 70 million-plus daily users to step into Bikini Bottom and interact with the franchise in a new way. As part of the celebrations, a 25th anniversary event will come to the SpongeBob Simulator from June 21st to July 18th. Here, players will be able to experience an unforgettable unlock in simulator after completing the multigame challenge, as well as exclusive UGC rewards and Bikini Bottom buddies.