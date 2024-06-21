Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently attended the star-studded premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” in Beverly Hills, where he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the beloved teen film “10 Things I Hate About You.” Known for his diverse roles in both indie and blockbuster films, Gordon-Levitt shared his thoughts on the enduring legacy of the cult classic during an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner.

Despite being just three years old when the original “Beverly Hills Cop” was released in 1984, Gordon-Levitt revealed his deep connection to the film, mentioning that one of the first songs he learned to play on the piano was from the movie. He fondly recalled his childhood memories of watching the film with his older brother, who is a huge Eddie Murphy fan.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” marks the fourth installment in the iconic franchise, with Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Detroit detective Axel Foley. In this latest installment, Foley returns to Beverly Hills to protect his daughter Jane, played by Taylour Paige, from a dangerous plot. Gordon-Levitt joins the cast as Detective Bobby Abbott, teaming up with familiar faces like Billy Rosewood and Taggart to uncover the conspiracy.

Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of “10 Things I Hate About You,” Gordon-Levitt expressed his surprise and delight at the film’s enduring popularity. He emphasized the joy of creating art that continues to resonate with audiences even years later, highlighting the unpredictable nature of a film’s legacy.

Transitioning to his role in the new Beverly Hills Cop film, Gordon-Levitt humorously shared his hesitance in letting his young sons watch him in an action-packed role. Despite his reservations, he mentioned a heartwarming moment when he took one of his sons to a scoring session and saw himself on screen holding a gun, prompting a dilemma of whether to shield his son’s eyes.

As Gordon-Levitt navigates his dual roles as a father and actor, he reflected on how his own childhood experiences watching films like Beverly Hills Cop with his older brother now influence his parenting decisions. The actor’s ability to balance his on-screen persona with his real-life role as a dad adds a layer of complexity and relatability to his journey in the entertainment industry.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is set to release on Netflix on July 3, offering fans a chance to dive back into the action-packed world of Detroit detective Axel Foley. As Gordon-Levitt continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances, his reflections on the past and present projects shed light on the evolution of his career and personal life.