Catherine Zeta-Jones, the 54-year-old actress, recently shared a stunning selfie on Instagram, flaunting her fit physique in a striped two-piece bikini. The black-and-white image shows her confidently posing on a balcony, wearing a stylish hat, and exuding confidence and vitality. The post, captioned “Officially Summer Chez Moi,” also featured a photo of her gracefully diving into a swimming pool, showcasing her love for the season and zest for life.

Fans and followers were quick to shower her with compliments, praising her ageless beauty and dedication to staying fit. Many admirers expressed their admiration for her elegance and confidence, proving that age is just a number when it comes to embracing one’s body and living life to the fullest.

However, this summer may be bittersweet for Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, as they have listed their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County for sale. With their children away at college, the couple decided to downsize and reevaluate their living arrangements. Despite selling their New York home, they plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe, where they also own properties.

The decision to sell their beloved estate was influenced by the changing dynamics of their family. The once lively household has now become quieter with their children grown up and out of the house. The memories shared in their Irvington home will always hold a special place in their hearts, making the sale of the property a poignant moment for the couple.

With homes in various locations around the world, including Bermuda, Spain, Canada, and Wales, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas continue to enjoy their time together across the globe. While saying goodbye to their New York estate marks the end of an era, it also signifies a new chapter in their lives filled with new adventures and experiences.