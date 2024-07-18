Cat Deeley, the 47-year-old presenter, is currently enjoying a family holiday in France with her two sons, Milo and James. She shared a rare video on social media showing her kids climbing up a wall and carrying an inflatable dinghy on the beach. The family seems to be having a great time together, with Cat captioning one of the posts with “C’est si bon!” which means “It is so good!” in English.

Cat and her co-star Ben Shephard will be taking a break from This Morning for several weeks, allowing guest presenters like Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson to step in. Regular hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will also be presenting more weekday episodes during this time.

Since joining This Morning in March, Cat and Ben have received a mixed reaction from viewers. Some have described Cat as a “fish out of water,” but body language expert Darren Stanton believes that their rapport has improved in recent months.

Overall, it seems like Cat Deeley is enjoying a well-deserved break with her family in France, and fans of This Morning can look forward to seeing some new faces on the show while she is away. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between Cat and Ben continues to evolve when they return to the screen.