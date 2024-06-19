Cat Deeley recently found herself in hot water after making a joke on This Morning that caused a backlash. The host joked about her dance moves to Meghan Trainor’s song, comparing them to a seizure. This led to criticism from The Epilepsy Society, who stated that seizures are no laughing matter. The show’s bosses asked Cat to apologize live on air to avoid further controversy.

While some viewers supported Cat and believed it was just a harmless joke, others felt it was inappropriate. Cat addressed the backlash and apologized, stating that it was not her intention to offend anyone. This incident comes at a time when This Morning has been dealing with a series of controversies, from the departure of former hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to accusations of queue jumping at a royal event.

Epilepsy is a serious condition that affects the brain and can lead to seizures. It’s important to understand the impact of such conditions and be mindful of the language we use when discussing them. Cat’s joke may have been made in jest, but it’s crucial to be sensitive to those who may be affected by such remarks.

In the wake of this incident, This Morning has seen a decline in viewership since Cat and Ben took over as hosts. The show’s ratings have dropped significantly, raising questions about its future. With competition from other morning shows, ITV will need to reassess its strategy to retain viewers and ensure the show’s success.

Despite the challenges This Morning is facing, it remains a popular and influential daytime TV show. With millions of viewers tuning in each week and a strong presence on digital platforms, the show continues to engage with its audience. As the landscape of daytime TV evolves, This Morning will need to adapt to stay relevant and maintain its connection with viewers.