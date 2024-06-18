Cat Deeley recently found herself in hot water after making a joke during Monday’s episode of This Morning that offended viewers. The joke involved her quipping that she was ‘having a seizure’ while dancing to Meghan Trainor’s song All About That Bass. The Epilepsy Society quickly condemned the remark, stating that seizures are a serious matter and not to be taken lightly.

In response to the backlash, Cat Deeley issued an apology at the beginning of Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, acknowledging that her comment may have caused offense. While some viewers were quick to criticize Cat for her insensitivity, others came to her defense, noting that she did not mean any harm and that the backlash was an overreaction.

This incident comes at a challenging time for This Morning, as recent reports indicate that viewership has significantly dropped since Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard took over as hosts. Former presenter Fern Britton hinted at a possible return to the show, raising questions about its future. The competition from BBC Morning Live, which has been enjoying higher viewership numbers, has added to the pressure on This Morning to regain its audience.

Despite the decline in viewership, ITV remains optimistic about the show’s performance, highlighting its strong digital presence and connection with viewers. This Morning continues to be a popular and influential daytime TV show, with a significant online following and engagement.

As Cat Deeley navigates the aftermath of her controversial joke and This Morning faces challenges in retaining its audience, the future of the show remains uncertain. With changing viewer preferences and increased competition in the daytime TV landscape, the show will need to adapt and innovate to stay relevant and regain its momentum.