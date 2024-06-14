Anita Harris, the beloved Carry On legend, bravely shared her emotions on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s passing during an interview on Good Morning Britain. The actress, known for her roles in Carry On Doctor and Carry On Follow That Camel, fought back tears as she discussed the loss of her late spouse, Mike Margolis, who passed away last May after battling a long illness, including Alzheimer’s.

Despite her own grief, Anita took a moment to acknowledge the parallels between her experience and that of GMB host Kate Garraway, who recently lost her husband Derek Draper to complications from Covid. Anita paid a heartwarming tribute to Kate’s strength and resilience during such challenging times, emphasizing the importance of sharing one’s struggles with others.

During the interview, Anita revealed that she had recorded a song titled “Never Lose Hope” in memory of Mike, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society. She expressed how singing has been a source of comfort and healing for her, helping her cope with the pain of losing her husband.

Anita’s touching words of support and empathy towards Kate resonated with viewers, showcasing the power of compassion and solidarity in times of loss. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, both women found solace in each other’s company, sharing a bond of understanding and strength.

As the interview concluded, Anita sent her best wishes to Kate and her family, emphasizing the importance of hope and positivity in the face of adversity. Through their shared experiences of grief and resilience, Anita and Kate demonstrated the power of love and support in overcoming life’s challenges.

In addition to her acting career, Anita’s late husband Mike was a talented director, writer, and singer, who had a profound impact on her life and career. Their enduring love story, which spanned over five decades, was a testament to the power of deep connection and unwavering commitment.

Anita’s openness about her journey through grief and loss serves as a reminder that it is okay to share one’s pain and struggles with others. By coming together and offering support to one another, we can find strength and healing in the midst of sorrow. Anita’s tribute to Mike and her heartfelt words of encouragement to Kate are a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.