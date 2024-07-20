Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to Hawaii together. The singer shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the couple smiling during their vacation at Nutridge Estate. Underwood, wearing a colorful flower crown, described the evening as “absolutely beautiful.”

The couple, who have been married since 2010 and have two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, have reportedly had disagreements about expanding their family. While Underwood is said to prioritize appreciating what they have now, Fisher has expressed interest in having more children. Despite these differences, they have managed to maintain a strong and healthy marriage.

Over their fourteen years together, Underwood and Fisher have faced challenges, especially when Fisher was still playing hockey. Balancing their careers and home life was difficult, but they continued to work on their relationship even after Fisher’s retirement in 2018. They make it a point to prioritize their marriage and communicate when they feel disconnected.

Underwood praised Fisher for being a hands-on father and a supportive partner, especially during her busy touring schedule. They work together as a team to juggle their responsibilities and make sure their kids are the number one priority. Fisher’s involvement in their sons’ lives, particularly in sports, has been a source of joy for both of them.

Despite their busy lives, Underwood and Fisher have found a way to stay connected and supportive of each other. Their ability to communicate, compromise, and prioritize their marriage has been key to their long-lasting relationship. The couple’s commitment to each other and their family continues to be a strong foundation for their love.