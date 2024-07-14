Carol Vorderman has recently made a big career announcement by revealing that she will be going on an eleven-date tour in September to promote her new book. This exciting news comes just nine months after she left her BBC Radio Wales show due to breaking BBC guidelines with her vocal attacks against the government on social media. She shared the details of her tour with her followers on social media, expressing her excitement about the upcoming events.

The tour, titled “LIVE & OUTSPOKEN,” will include discussions about the inner workings of the government and will feature a lively Q&A session with the audience. Carol’s new book, “NOW WHAT?” which was previously titled “Out Of Order: What’s Gone Wrong with Britain and One Woman’s Mission to Fix It,” is set to be released on September 12. The book promises to provide readers with up-to-date information about the recent General Election and insights into how to fix the political system in Britain.

Fans of Carol Vorderman have already expressed their excitement about the upcoming tour, with many requesting additional tour dates in their cities. Some fans from Oxford, Guildford, Milton Keynes, Devon, Cornwall, and Glasgow have all reached out to Carol on social media, urging her to consider adding their cities to the tour schedule. It seems like there is a high demand for Carol Vorderman’s presence in various parts of the country, and fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet her in person.

Overall, Carol Vorderman’s upcoming tour and book release are generating a lot of buzz and excitement among her fans. The combination of political insights, engaging conversations, and lively discussions is sure to make these events a must-attend for anyone interested in current affairs and the future of British politics. As Carol prepares to embark on this new chapter in her career, it’s clear that her passion for making a difference and sparking meaningful change is stronger than ever.