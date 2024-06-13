carnifex-announce-north-american-tour-with-cryptopsy-and-mental-cruelty

Carnifex, Cryptopsy, and Mental Cruelty have announced a North American tour that will kick off on October 4 in Pomona, California, and conclude on November 3 in Reno, Nevada. This tour will also feature supporting acts like Organectomy and Heavy Hitter.

For Canadian fans of extreme metal, this tour is especially exciting as there will be multiple dates in Toronto and Quebec. Carnifex expressed their excitement about returning to specific parts of Canada where they haven’t performed in several years.

The tour schedule includes dates in cities like Palmdale, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Ottawa, Montreal, and more. However, there will be some dates where Cryptopsy will not be part of the lineup. Fans who are keen on seeing Cryptopsy perform should take note of these absences when planning their trip.

Overall, this tour promises to be a brutal and unforgettable experience for metal fans across North America. Make sure to check out the full list of tour dates and mark your calendars for a night of intense music and electrifying performances.