Carly Spencer from General Hospital is making some big moves in the upcoming episodes. After sharing drinks with John “Jagger” Cates, she will confide in Damian Spinelli about her concerns. Carly is feeling guilty about everything Jason Morgan has been through for her, and she wants to make things right.

Spinelli is worried about Carly’s safety, but the two of them start brainstorming a new plan. Carly decides to pay Jack Brennan a visit and share her troubles with him. It seems like Carly will reveal that the FBI has leverage over her, thanks to John.

Spinelli was unable to tamper with the audio file containing John’s credentials, but there may be another way to handle the situation. Could Brennan use his connections to help Carly get rid of the evidence and free Jason from his informant nightmare?

There is a possibility that Brennan will assist Carly in exchange for a promise of a real date. He has always had a soft spot for Carly, and he may be willing to help her take down John. Perhaps they will team up to expose John’s misconduct and get him fired.

As Carly opens up to Brennan about her problems, he may offer some advice on how to deal with John. If Carly and Brennan strike a deal, it could have dangerous consequences, leading to shocking news. Stay tuned for updates on this potential alliance and Carly’s risky behavior.

It looks like Carly is reaching her breaking point with John, and Brennan could be the ally she needs. Keep an eye on General Hospital for more predictions, spoilers, and updates. Make sure to check back for the latest news from the GH world.