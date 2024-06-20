General Hospital fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as the drama unfolds in Port Charles. In the upcoming week, viewers can expect to see Jason Morgan facing a tough decision. With doubts about Anna Devane’s ability to gather evidence against Valentin Cassadine in time, Jason may take matters into his own hands to protect his loved ones.

Carly Spencer, who has been at the center of John’s manipulation, will be grappling with the sacrifices Jason has made for her. While she may feel grateful for his actions, Carly will also struggle with the idea of Jason putting his life and happiness on the line for her sake. As tensions rise, Carly may take matters into her own hands to save Jason from John’s control.

Meanwhile, Sam McCall and Damian Spinelli’s risky plan to outsmart John could backfire, putting them in even more danger. John’s threats loom over everyone involved, and Spinelli and Sam may find themselves in hot water as they try to outmaneuver the cunning villain.

Anna Devane’s dinner with Valentin Cassadine could take a surprising turn, potentially leading to a confrontation that will change the course of their complicated relationship. As secrets come to light, Anna and Valentin may find themselves at odds, with explosive consequences.

As the drama unfolds, Tracy Quartermaine will step up during a crisis, showcasing her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. However, all eyes will be on Hamilton Finn as his downward spiral continues. With dark times ahead for Finn, his loved ones, especially his daughter Violet, may be in for a rough ride.

General Hospital spoilers hint at shocking developments in Finn’s storyline, with the possibility of him hitting rock bottom. As Finn’s struggles come to a head, viewers will be on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how his story unfolds.

