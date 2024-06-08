Carlos Adyan to Host Miss Peru 2024 – A Journey from Waiter to Television Host

After his spiritual marriage, Carlos Adyan returned to his work with Telemundo and received some exciting news: He will be the host of Miss Peru.

The prestigious event will take place on June 9th and represents a new challenge in his career as a presenter.

The official Miss Peru account posted: “Host revealed 🎤 @carlosadyan is our star guest and will be in charge of hosting Miss Peru 2024 👑 Carlos is a famous Puerto Rican television host who has successfully worked on the @telemundo network hosting shows such as ‘En Casa con Telemundo,’ ‘Un nuevo día,’ ‘¿Qué pasa Miami?,’ among others. 🤩”.

Who is Carlos Adyan?

Carlos Adyan has an inspiring story. The host confessed that before making it to Telemundo, he worked as a waiter.

“Before working on television, I was a waiter for almost four years, it’s a job that taught me a lot, as I started as a busser and grew to become a table captain, as they say in Puerto Rico, I ran all the bases,” he shared.

He explained that this job allowed him to develop a passion for the television world and he is grateful for those four years he worked as a waiter because it allowed him to develop his own initiative ‘A Fuego Lento.’

In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, he is also enjoying his marriage to the producer, Carlos Quintanilla.

The wedding took place in San Miguel de Allende and included important guests from the artistic world such as Lele Pons and her husband, the singer Guaynaa, Chiky Bombón, and more, as the guest list was composed of 400 people.

In the days leading up to the big day, Adyan mentioned that everything would feature a fusion of his culture, Puerto Rican, and that of his husband, Mexican.

“For me, it is extremely important that when people arrive, they see a fusion and take something with them, many had not been to Mexico before,” he expressed.