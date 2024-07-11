Cardi B recently showcased a stunning all-black look in Paris as she headed out for dinner with her family. The rapper, known for her bold style, wore a floaty black dress that accentuated her curves. She paired the dress with gothic makeup, including a smoky eye, winged eyeliner, and deep red lipstick. Her long white nails added a contrast to the dark ensemble.

Accompanied by her husband Offset, daughter Kulture, and son Wave, Cardi B enjoyed a family dinner at a renowned restaurant in Paris. The couple’s daughter, Kalea, who Offset shares with his ex Shya L’amour, also joined them on the trip. The family was seen dining at Cesar restaurant, with Cardi B carrying a luxurious Chanel travel bag worth over $12,000.

During their Paris trip, the family celebrated Kulture’s sixth birthday at Disneyland Paris. Cardi B shared moments from their getaway on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into their travels. The family enjoyed rides, interacted with characters, and spent quality time together.

Despite previous relationship challenges, Cardi B and Offset have been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking reconciliation rumors. In a recent interview, Cardi B addressed the rumors, stating that they are in a good place and are considering their future together. The couple shares a strong bond, with Cardi B emphasizing the importance of their friendship and support for each other.

Speculation arose last month that Cardi B might be expecting her third child with Offset. At the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, she wore a loose-fitting blazer dress that led to pregnancy rumors. Additionally, her wardrobe choices at the 2024 BET Experience fueled further speculation, although Cardi B has not publicly addressed the rumors.

Cardi B’s Paris trip showcased a mix of family bonding, fashion statements, and celebrations. The rapper’s style evolution and personal life continue to capture the attention of fans and media alike. As she navigates her career and relationships, Cardi B remains a prominent figure in the music industry, known for her talent, charisma, and unique sense of style.