Cara Delevingne has come a long way from her days of being seen stumbling around an LA airport in dirty socks. The supermodel has opened up about her struggles with addiction, revealing that she started drinking at the young age of eight. Despite her privileged upbringing and successful career, Cara has faced battles with depression and substance abuse.

In a recent interview, Cara shared that the viral images of her looking disheveled at the airport served as a wake-up call for her to seek help. Since then, she has been on a journey to sobriety, which has had its ups and downs. She admits that it hasn’t been an easy road, but she has started releasing a lot of pent-up emotions.

One positive outcome of Cara’s journey to sobriety is the launch of Della Vite Zero, an alcohol-free sparkling rosé. She founded the brand with her sisters in 2018, signaling her commitment to a healthier lifestyle. Despite her past struggles, Cara is now focused on living a fulfilling and authentic life.

In addition to her personal battles, Cara has also been open about her sexuality, identifying as pansexual. She has been in high-profile relationships with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ashley Benson. Currently, she is dating musician Leah Mason, aka Minke, and the two seem to be deeply in love.

Cara’s openness extends beyond her personal life to her professional endeavors. She recently hosted the provocative BBC Three series Planet Sex, exploring topics such as sexuality, gender fluidity, and pornography. Through the show, she shared personal stories about her sexuality and experiences with sex.

Despite her past struggles with addiction and mental health, Cara is now in a place of empowerment and freedom. She no longer feels the need to hide her true self from the world and is embracing her journey to sobriety. By sharing her story, Cara hopes to inspire others to seek help and live authentically.

Cara Delevingne’s journey serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to make a change and prioritize your well-being. Through her resilience and openness, she has shown that recovery is possible, and that true happiness comes from living authentically and embracing who you are.