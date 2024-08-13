In the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, a group of demanding guests caused quite a stir on the yacht. Led by head charter guest Mahisha, the travelers were rude and disrespectful to the crew, complaining about various things and even asking for furniture to be rearranged.

Captain Sandy Yawn had to step in and have a talk with the group about their behavior. She emphasized the importance of treating others with respect and gratitude, sharing a story about a client who was rude to her crew and how she handled the situation.

The reprimand seemed to have an impact, as one of the guests, Neysla, walked away from the conversation, seemingly realizing her mistake. Later, Chief Stew Aesha Scott noted how surprised she was by the guests’ sudden change in attitude.

Despite the initial challenges, when the charter came to an end, Mahisha thanked the crew and gave them a glowing evaluation. Aesha, however, humorously expressed her confusion at the positive feedback, given the guests’ behavior throughout the trip.

This episode of Below Deck Mediterranean is just one example of the drama and challenges that can arise when dealing with demanding guests on a luxury yacht. The Bravo franchise has seen its fair share of wild moments, from foam parties to guests jumping into the ocean against the captain’s orders.

Whether it’s bickering over a deckhand or making impossible requests, the crew of Below Deck always has their hands full when it comes to providing top-notch service to their guests. Despite the challenges, Captain Sandy and her crew always manage to navigate the rough waters and ensure a memorable experience for everyone on board.

Tune in to Below Deck Mediterranean on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo to catch all the drama and excitement as the crew faces new challenges with each charter. Remember, how you treat others is important, especially when you’re cruising the high seas.