The Capital Summertime Ball 2024 is set to take place at Wembley Stadium this weekend, featuring a lineup of top artists like David Guetta, Sabrina Carpenter, and RAYE. This annual mini-festival has been a staple event for music lovers since 2009, showcasing some of the biggest stars in the industry.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at Wembley Stadium. Doors open at 1pm, with the performances starting at 3pm and running until around 9.30pm. The lineup includes 15 talented artists such as Meghan Trainor, Aitch, and Ella Henderson, offering a diverse range of music for attendees to enjoy.

While tickets for the event are currently sold out, Capital FM may give away some tickets on their radio stations leading up to the ball. So, if you’re hoping to snag a last-minute ticket, be sure to tune in to Capital FM for a chance to win.

Weather forecasts predict a pleasant day on Sunday, with temperatures reaching highs of 20C and lows of 12C. There’s no rain in the forecast, and sunny spells are expected, making it an ideal setting for an outdoor music event. However, as it’s the UK, weather conditions can change, so it’s advisable to stay updated on the latest forecasts.

Overall, the Capital Summertime Ball promises to be a day filled with fantastic music and entertainment, bringing together fans of all ages to celebrate the magic of live performances. With a star-studded lineup and a vibrant atmosphere, this event is not to be missed for any music enthusiast looking to have a memorable weekend at Wembley Stadium.