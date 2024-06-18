The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, which started today, has revealed the first set of winners in the Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, Print & Publishing, and Audio & Radio Lions categories.

Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, expressed his excitement about sharing the initial winners of the festival and thanked the jurors from around the globe for their expertise in selecting the best creative works in the industry.

The Outdoor Lions category, which highlights creativity experienced outside the home, received 2053 entries, resulting in 57 awards, including 10 Gold, 18 Silver, and 27 Bronze Lions. Two Grands Prix were awarded this year. The first Grand Prix was given to LOLA Mullenlowe, Madrid, Spain, for their Magnum Ice Cream campaign ‘Find Your Summer’. The second Grand Prix was awarded to ‘Adoptable by Pedigree’ by Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New Zealand, which used AI to transform shelter dogs’ images into studio-quality photographs to promote dog adoption.

The Print & Publishing Lions category, which recognizes creativity in circulation, received 734 entries and awarded 21 Lions. The Grand Prix was awarded to ‘Recycle Me’ for Coca-Cola, created by Ogilvy, New York, USA. The campaign involved crushing red cans to create new logos, promoting recycling on a large scale.

The Audio & Radio Lions category, which celebrates creativity in sound, received 759 entries, resulting in 23 Lions awarded. The Grand Prix was presented to ‘The Misheard Version’ for Specsavers by Golin, London, UK. The campaign featured artist Rick Astley re-recording the lyrics to his hit song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ to encourage people to sign up for a free hearing test.

In the Health & Wellness Lions category, honoring creativity for personal well-being, 1252 entries were received, and 38 Lions were awarded. The Grand Prix was given to ‘The Last Barf Bag’ for Dramamine by FCB Chicago, USA. The campaign featured a 13-minute documentary highlighting the effectiveness of the nausea medication.

The Pharma Lions category, celebrating life-changing creativity, awarded seven Lions from 232 entries. The Pharma Grand Prix was awarded to ‘Magnetic Stories’ for Siemens Healthineers by Area 23 New York, USA. The campaign involved creating children’s audiobooks integrating MRI sounds into fantastical stories to alleviate children’s fears during the exam.

The Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Impact BBDO, Dubai, UAE, for ‘Child Wedding Cards’ for UN Women.

Additionally, special awards were given to FCB Health, Klick Health, and Havas Health as Healthcare Network of the Year. AREA 23, Klick Health, and Havas Lynx were recognized as Healthcare Agency of the Year.

The winners of the Lions will be announced at the Award Shows held each evening throughout the Festival from 17 to 21 June 2024. All shortlists and winners will be available on The Work. For more information on Cannes Lions, visit canneslions.com.