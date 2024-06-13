Cannes in Cairns: A Recap of the Latest Trends and Controversies

The Cannes in Cairns event brought together industry professionals to discuss the latest trends and controversies in the marketing and advertising world. One of the hot topics of discussion was the impact of AI on the industry. While some fear that AI will take over human jobs, others believe that it will simply raise the bar for creative executions.

Pip Bingemann, co-founder of Springboards.ai, highlighted the importance of using AI as a tool to enhance creative endeavors rather than replace human creativity. He emphasized the need for agencies to focus on value-based pricing and invest in training the next generation of talent to succeed in a rapidly changing industry.

Another key theme at the event was the evolving relationship between CMOs and CFOs in corporate Australia. Industry professionals like Sophie Smith from Officeworks and Sian Chadwick from ANZ shared insights on how they have nurtured these relationships to drive business success.

The event also shed light on the power of brand building in today’s market. Marketers are starting to see the value in building strong brand presence with customers, even in a time when short-term growth is prioritized. Audio, in particular, has emerged as a powerful medium for connecting with audiences on a deeper level.

Industry experts like Ralph van Dijk from Eardrum and Chris Allan from Lion emphasized the importance of investing in audio branding to create a lasting impact on consumers. Brands like Menulog have successfully leveraged audio advertising to create memorable campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Overall, Cannes in Cairns provided valuable insights into the future of marketing and advertising. From the impact of AI to the importance of nurturing relationships and building strong brands, industry professionals are adapting to a rapidly changing landscape to stay ahead of the curve.

By embracing new trends and technologies, investing in talent development, and fostering strong partnerships, businesses can navigate the evolving marketing landscape with confidence and creativity. Cannes in Cairns was a reminder that by working together and staying agile, the industry can continue to innovate and thrive in the face of challenges and controversies.