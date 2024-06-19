Simon Vicars, the chief creative officer at Colenso BBDO, had the honor of representing New Zealand as the jury president on the Cannes Audio & Radio Lions jury. Along with many other jurors from New Zealand and Australia, Vicars shared his exclusive insights with CB.

After days of intense judging, the awards ceremony took place, and 23 lions were awarded in total. This accounted for approximately 3.1% of all the entries in the audio and radio category. Among these awards, four gold medals were given out, which is a standard number for a category of this size. While the gold winners were relatively straightforward decisions, there was much debate surrounding the silver and bronze awards. The line between these two categories was quite blurry, with some entries teetering between the two trophies. It must have been frustrating for those who received a bronze, knowing that their work was considered for a silver at some point.

One of the highlights of the festival was seeing well-known brands excelling in creativity, not just settling for good ideas but pushing to make them exceptional. Vicars noted that humor played a significant role in the judging process. Making people laugh is not an easy task, especially when dealing with a diverse jury from around the world. However, those entries that successfully brought laughter to the room were duly rewarded. It was a welcome return to humor in advertising, something that had been missed in recent times.

The pinnacle of the awards ceremony was the Grand Prix winner, which was awarded to “The Misheard Version” by Spec Savers. This campaign stood out for its exceptional creativity and bold execution. By incorporating a nationwide hearing test into an iconic song, Spec Savers demonstrated a high level of creativity and ambition. The campaign not only generated positive business outcomes but also made a significant impact on culture. Vicars commended Spec Savers for their commitment to the idea and for bringing laughter to the jury members. The decision to award the Grand Prix to this campaign was unanimous and well-deserved.

Overall, the Cannes Audio & Radio Lions jury had a challenging yet rewarding experience, recognizing and celebrating creativity at its finest. Vicars expressed his gratitude to all the participants for their hard work and dedication to producing outstanding work that pushes the boundaries of creativity in advertising. The festival served as a reminder of the power of creativity in marketing and the importance of embracing innovative ideas to make a lasting impact on audiences.