Candace Cameron Bure, known for her acting skills and design work, recently spoke out about the reality of cancel culture. In a 2021 episode of E!’s Daily Pop, she shared her experience with intense hate and negative comments she received after posting a family Christmas card photo featuring her husband and children. Candace expressed her disbelief at the audacity of people to make hurtful remarks online that they would never say in person.

The Fuller House alum opened up about the challenges she and her husband, Valeri Bure, faced during the pandemic in 2020, leading to difficult conversations and a deeper connection between them. Despite the ups and downs, she emphasized the importance of sticking together and working through tough times in a marriage.

Candace and Valeri’s love story began in 1994 when they met through Candace’s Full House co-star Dave Coulier. Their whirlwind romance led to marriage in 1996, and they welcomed three children over the years. The couple’s shared faith has been a guiding force in their relationship, helping them navigate various obstacles and stay strong together.

In addition to discussing their marriage and family life, Candace addressed the importance of intimacy and open communication in a relationship. She highlighted the need for date nights and quality time spent together, especially during challenging times like the pandemic. Despite facing difficulties, Candace and Valeri found joy in cooking meals together, playing games, and creating lasting memories with their family.

As they celebrated their 28th anniversary, Candace reflected on the trials they had overcome and the growth they had experienced as a couple. The pandemic tested their relationship but ultimately brought them closer together, proving that they could weather any storm as long as they had each other.