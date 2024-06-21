The surrogacy storyline on General Hospital has been causing a lot of drama, especially now that Kristina is nearing the end of her pregnancy. TJ feels pressured to have used Kristina as a surrogate and blames Molly for the situation they are now in. This tension between Molly and TJ is only adding to Kristina’s worries about the baby.

Kristina and Blaze are starting to wish that the baby was theirs instead. Alexis warned Kristina to think carefully before changing her mind about giving Molly and TJ the baby. However, New York law recognizes Kristina as the baby’s mother, so she has the right to keep the child if she wants to.

This situation could lead to a messy custody battle and potentially strain the relationship between Molly and TJ. But, there is a possibility of a miraculous solution to this problem. Molly might discover that she is pregnant with a miracle baby, which could save her relationship with TJ and soften the blow of Kristina keeping the baby.

Alternatively, Andrea’s off-screen miscarriage could play a role in Molly becoming a mother. If Andrea kept the baby for herself, Molly could potentially become a mother in a different way. Despite all the complications and drama, there is a hope for a simple and satisfying resolution where Molly miraculously gets pregnant.

As the tension between Kristina, Molly, and TJ continues to escalate, fans can expect more trouble ahead. General Hospital spoilers hint at tough choices that Kristina will have to make, which will impact the future of Molly and TJ. Stay tuned for updates on the unfolding drama on General Hospital.

