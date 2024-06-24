Campbell “Pookie” Puckett and her husband Jett recently made a heartwarming announcement on Instagram, sharing that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who have been together for nine years and married for six, expressed their excitement about becoming parents. Campbell mentioned that she has always imagined Jett as a father and is looking forward to this new phase in their lives.

The TikTok stars, known for their ‘Outfit of the Day’ posts, have captured the hearts of many with their genuine love and support for each other. Campbell shared that her husband, Jett, may have a more classic style compared to her preference for baggy jeans, but they both appreciate each other’s unique tastes and love expressing themselves authentically.

Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and well-wishers, who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Puckett in November 2024. Campbell also shared some stunning maternity photos, radiating with joy and excitement for the journey ahead.

As they embark on this new chapter in their lives, Campbell and Jett are grateful for the support and positivity they receive from their followers. Their commitment to being true to themselves and uplifting each other serves as an inspiration to many, showing that love and authenticity are key ingredients to a happy and fulfilling relationship.

With their baby on the way, the Pucketts are ready to embrace parenthood with open arms and are looking forward to the adventures that lie ahead. Their journey from social media influencers to soon-to-be parents is a beautiful testament to the power of love, support, and staying true to oneself. We can’t wait to see the next chapter unfold for this lovely couple as they welcome their bundle of joy into the world.