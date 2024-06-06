Campagne TV, digital, print et social media-Supportez les bleus-Pas Fred Livraison – Uber Eats – BUZZMAN – agence Publicité / communication / 360

This summer, show your support for the French national football team. Not Fred Delivery.

As a proud supporter and major partner of the French national football team, Uber Eats is once again promoting its monthly subscription offer, Uber One, currently available for just €0.90 per month*.

And guess who is joining the fun? Fred Delivery.

The campaign, created by Buzzman, has been visible on TV, digital, print, and social media since June 1st.

Fred Delivery, the now famous metaphor for delivery fees, is crashing the party at Clairefontaine with the French team. Just like delivery fees that are added to your order. And this time, this quirky and slightly clumsy character is determined not to be sidelined.

Fred Delivery, you should not have let him in.

Unaware of Uber One, Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Thuram, Benjamin Pavard, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni will experience it to their great dismay. This is followed by a series of absurd scenes where Fred inserts himself into the daily lives of the players, in the locker rooms, or during press conferences.

The campaign will run from June 1st to July 14, 2024. Billboards will also be displayed around football magazines on TF1. A digital and social media component will complement the campaign, consisting of 11 films in 6″, 15″, and 30″ formats.

*3-month trial offer available only for new Uber One members. More information is available directly on the Uber Eats app.