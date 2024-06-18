Normani, former member of Fifth Harmony, recently released her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Dopamine,’ and received overwhelming support from her former group members. In an Instagram post, Normani expressed her gratitude for everyone who has supported her musical journey and shared that putting out the album was one of the hardest things she has done. Her peers, including Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello, congratulated her on the release and showed their support.

Despite past tensions within the group, particularly surrounding racist incidents involving Cabello, Normani has chosen to focus on her future and the positive reception of her album. In a recent interview, she reflected on her time in Fifth Harmony, describing it as both a blessing and a traumatic experience. She shared that racist incidents fractured her relationships within the group and with fans, but she is now looking forward to celebrating her culture and heritage through her music.

With the release of ‘Dopamine,’ Normani is excited about what lies ahead in her solo career. Her former group members have shown their support for her new music, indicating a positive shift in their relationship. ‘Dopamine’ is now available for streaming on all music platforms, marking a significant milestone in Normani’s musical journey.