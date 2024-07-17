Olly Rix, known for his role as Matthew Aylward in the popular BBC show “Call the Midwife,” is reportedly leaving the series to pursue a new role in another medical drama. The 37-year-old actor has built a strong fan base with his portrayal of Matthew over the past three years. However, he is now set to join the cast of Casualty.

In preparation for his new role as a surgeon in the BBC series Casualty, Rix has been seen visibly bulking up, as evidenced by his recent posts on Instagram. According to a source quoted by The Sun, viewers can expect to see a more steamy and intense side of Rix in his new role.

Rix’s departure from Call the Midwife comes after his character, Matthew, bid farewell to the show as he moved to New York without his wife. Despite his exit from the series, Rix has remained tight-lipped about his future career plans. However, his recent gym photos hint at the physical transformation he underwent for his upcoming role in Casualty.

Aside from his professional endeavors, Rix has also made headlines for his personal life. Reports have surfaced about his close bond with his co-star Helen George, who plays nurse Trixie Franklin on Call the Midwife. Both actors experienced breakups with their respective partners earlier this year, adding a layer of intrigue to their on-screen chemistry.

While fans will have to wait until next year to see Rix in his new role on Casualty, they can catch up with his performances on Call the Midwife on BBC iPlayer. As Rix embarks on this new chapter in his acting career, viewers can expect to see a different side of the talented actor as he takes on fresh challenges in the world of medical dramas.