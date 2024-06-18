In a series of videos uploaded to TikTok and X over the past few months, social media users started pointing to examples of what they felt proved the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ song “Californication” predicted the future.“This is one of the craziest things I’ve seen this year,” one X user wrote.The track was the fourth single off the Grammy-winning rock band’s album of the same name, which was credited with showcasing a “more thoughtful, measured side” to the group. The album, released June 8, 1999, was the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most successful release, with over 15 million copies sold worldwide. To date, the hit has over 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.In the years since the song came out, fans have speculated about the meaning of its lyrics, seemingly trying to connect them to present-day world events. In a song lyric video first uploaded to YouTube in 2012, commenters — some as recent as within the past year — shared their awe at the perceived relevance of the anthem.“Never did I pay attention to what the message really is,” a commenter posted. “It amazes me to see how advanced [the lyrics were] and how relevant in today’s world.”“It was as if they saw into the future with this one,” another fan agreed.One viral conspiracy theory about the Red Hot Chili Peppers predicting the future inspired a slew of reaction clips and other creators piling on with their analyses about the song.Some of the lyrics called out as predictions include “Psychic spies from China try to steal your mind’s elation,” which people have claimed connects to a late 2022 story about China’s hacking program. There’s also “Pay your surgeon very well to break the spell of aging,” which internet sleuths think foreshadowed the rise in plastic surgery. Another line, “And little girls from Sweden dream of silver screen quotation,” has been suggested to be a reference to Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.The Red Hot Chili Peppers declined to comment on the conspiracy theory to Yahoo Entertainment.It’s not the first time a piece of pop culture has been accused of predicting the future. The Simpsons, for example, has been thought to have predicted everything from the 9/11 terrorist attack to Donald Trump being elected president.While it’s common for us to read into pop culture for prognostications, it’s not that common in the world of pop music, Nate Sloan, an assistant professor of musicology at the University of Southern California, told Yahoo Entertainment.Some musicians try to do it, Sloan said, naming the 1969 song “In the Year 2525” by Zager and Evans as an example, which featured lyrics like “You’ll pick your son, pick your daughter too / From the bottom of a long glass tube” that seem to reference the rise of in vitro fertilization. The first IVF baby was born in 1978.Sloan explained that while pop music is typically focused on “the here and now,” listeners have always tried to seek larger, more evergreen themes.“Fans of pop music have always read between the lines of their favorite songs to find alternative meanings,” he said. “Certainly this is most common with artists’ personal lives, but it also occurs with [finding] deeper meanings in pop.”Almost foreshadowing this conversation happening decades years later, Chad Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, said in a 1999 interview about the band’s songs: “Our music should be about your own personal experience, and reading too much about it can take something away from that.”The Red Hot Chili Peppers is also not the first band to be considered prophetic. The Beatles were thought to have predicted future events in several of their albums, despite John Lennon admitting a lot of song lyrics were nonsensical. Taylor Swift, with her “Easter eggs” and secret messages throughout her songs and music videos, certainly hasn’t helped quell this idea in pop music’s modern era.Pop music conspiracy theories have been around since at least the 1920s, evolving from how early musicians had to write in code to abide by radio and censorship standards, Robert Fink, a professor of musicology at UCLA, told Yahoo Entertainment.“[Songs] had to be cleaned up or you had to speak in code,” Fink explained. “You were looking for hidden messages in the lyrics to pop music because it was effectively counterculture.”Even though censorship rules and language have changed, Fink argues listeners and fans still anticipate lyrics having a deeper meaning.“We are pattern-recognizing individuals,” Fink said. “We’re primed perceptually to try to find patterns in sort of murky or random data. I think pop music has a place in people’s imaginations where it’s a fertile field to do that.”Sloan pointed to how the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform and compose their songs as what could have contributed to this “murky or random” song feel that Fink described. Sloane called the band’s songwriting process more “free-form” than other cut-and-dried pop tunes.“Many of them begin as jam sessions before expanding into a final song,” he said. “It’s interesting to think that the band’s stream-of-conscious musings would be so prescient years later.”The lyrics are vague enough to apply to several events happening at any point in history. There’s also an element of listeners trying to make sense of the news and the world, and they do that through trying to find explanations — a popular, comforting one being that it was inevitable, it was predicted.“There’s always somebody trying to look and see how the current situation is prefigured in usually apocalyptic texts from the past,” Fink said. He argued that in the “Californication” lyrics, “things are out of control, California stands for being at the end of the world.”“It’s a context where this is happening at some limbic level, kind of hitting the same nerve as the Book of Revelation — how the world’s going to end,” he said. “I would not be surprised if people — young people — the pandemic has marked them, and we are now in a war in the Middle East. I’m not surprised this kind of [song analysis] is happening, opposed to trying to figure out, well, which guy is Taylor Swift talking about?”