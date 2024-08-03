Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, stars of the hit show Outlander, recently engaged in a fun game of ‘This or That’ during an interview. While the banter between the two co-stars was light-hearted, Caitriona couldn’t resist throwing a subtle dig at Sam’s reported single status when the question of precious stones came up. The friendly exchange showcased their chemistry and camaraderie on and off-screen.

As the duo navigated through various categories like “soldier or spy” and “America or Scotland,” the question of rubies versus sapphires left Sam a bit puzzled. Caitriona, with a hint of exasperation, playfully teased Sam, suggesting that he may not be buying jewelry often enough for people. The moment brought a chuckle from the cast and highlighted the easy dynamic between the actors.

While Caitriona is happily married with a child, Sam’s love life remains a mystery. Reports suggest that as of June 2024, Sam is still single and focused on his career. Despite being spotted with a mystery woman in the past, Sam has kept details about his personal life private. During a previous interview, he emphasized that his career has always been his priority, leaving little room for romantic entanglements.

On the other hand, Caitriona has been vocal about her friendship with Sam and debunked any rumors of a real-life romance between them. She emphasized the importance of having a supportive co-star who understands the demands of their shared experience. The duo’s ability to separate their on-screen chemistry from their off-screen friendship adds depth to their portrayal of Claire and Jamie on Outlander.

Fans of the show can look forward to the upcoming season, with Outlander season 7, part 2 set to premiere on Friday, November 22 on Starz. The anticipation for new episodes continues to grow as viewers eagerly await the next chapter in Claire and Jamie’s epic love story. The enduring popularity of the series is a testament to the talent and dedication of the cast and crew who bring Diana Gabaldon’s beloved books to life on screen.