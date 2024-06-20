Britney Spears has been having a great time with her brother, Bryan Spears, as they traveled to places like Mexico and Las Vegas. While enjoying their time together, Bryan has been extra cautious about who Britney surrounds herself with, especially when it comes to her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal background.

Bryan, being the protective brother that he is, is not a fan of Paul and has made it clear that he wants him out of Britney’s life. The family is concerned about Britney, and Bryan sees this as an opportunity to step in and ensure her well-being.

It’s uncertain when Britney and Paul started dating, but they were recently spotted together at the Chateau Marmont, where things took a negative turn. Hotel guests were alarmed and called emergency services due to concerns about Britney’s well-being. Despite the drama, Britney downplayed the situation and explained that she simply injured her foot.

In response to the incident, Britney took to social media to share her side of the story and express her frustration at being portrayed in a certain light. She emphasized that she was not having a breakdown but was simply dealing with a foot injury.

While the details of Britney and Paul’s relationship continue to unfold, Paul’s ex, Nicole Mancilla, spoke out about his behavior, calling him a deadbeat dad to nine children. She accused him of neglecting his responsibilities to his children in favor of being with Britney.

Bryan’s protective nature towards Britney has become more evident as he expresses his disapproval of Paul and his intentions. As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how Britney’s family dynamics will play out and how Bryan will continue to support and look out for his sister amidst the romance drama.