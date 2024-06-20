Days of Our Lives fans were shocked to learn that Bryan Dattilo, who plays Lucas Horton on the show, will be exiting the soap opera. The recent storyline saw Lucas being freed from prison early, thanks to Harris Michaels keeping his end of the bargain. This news brought relief to Kate Roberts Brady, played by Lauren Koslow, who was hoping to spend time with her son.

Many viewers were anticipating a potential romance between Lucas and Ava Vitali, portrayed by Tamara Braun, after Harris’ departure. However, it seems that Lucas will not be sticking around in Salem for long. Despite being released from prison, Lucas will be leaving town to visit his children who are currently residing in New Zealand.

With his kids and grandkids living far away, it only makes sense for Lucas to go and reconnect with his family. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Lucas will bid farewell to Kate before jetting off to New Zealand. While goodbyes are always emotional, Kate will understand that Lucas needs to be with his loved ones during this time.

Although Bryan Dattilo’s exit from the show may be temporary, fans can expect to see Lucas return in the future. Lucas Horton has a history of making comebacks on the show, so this departure is likely just a temporary goodbye. As he heads off to New Zealand, Lucas will likely have some off-screen interactions with other characters, such as Sami Brady, played by Alison Sweeney, to resolve any lingering storylines.

As we wait for Lucas to make his return to Salem, fans can stay updated on all the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, predictions, and news by following CDL. From exciting storylines to character exits and returns, CDL is the go-to source for all things DOOL. Stick with us for all the comings and goings in Salem as we eagerly anticipate Bryan Dattilo’s next appearance on the show.