General Hospital fans are in for a treat as Bryan Craig, who played the role of Morgan Corinthos, seems to be making a comeback to the show. Craig has been dropping hints on social media, including a picture with Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, on X. He also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the studio, confirming his presence at GH.

While there is no official confirmation about Craig’s return or any details about his storyline, fans have reasons to believe that he is the mystery man teased to return to Port Charles this summer. Craig’s grateful emoji in his Instagram post indicates his excitement about being back on the show.

In a recent episode, there was a significant clue about Morgan Corinthos’ return when Sam McCall mentioned him during a heated confrontation with Carly Spencer. This mention has fueled speculation about Morgan’s possible comeback and has left fans eager to see how this storyline will unfold.

If Morgan does return to General Hospital, it will undoubtedly shock Sonny, Carly, and the rest of his loved ones. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions about Craig’s return and how his character’s comeback will be revealed on the show.

