Thousands of music fans are gearing up for the second night of the Plymouth Summer Sessions, a music festival hosted by TK Maxx. The festival, which is taking place on Plymouth Hoe over four days, kicked off with Sir Tom Jones and will continue until Sunday, June 16. Bryan Adams is headlining tonight’s event with support from Cassyette, while Madness will take the stage on Saturday and Sting will close out the festival on Sunday.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, with general admission costing £61.60 and VIP Garden tickets priced at £95.20. Alternatively, festival-goers can purchase a four-day pass for £199. Viagogo is also selling tickets, with general admission prices ranging from £87 for Bryan Adams to £99 for Madness. VIP ticket prices on the resale site are even higher, with Bryan Adams tickets going for £282 and Madness tickets priced at a staggering £389.

Bryan Adams, who has family ties to Plymouth, has been wowing audiences with a mix of classic hits like ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You’, and ’18 Till I Die’ on his tour. Fans at the Summer Sessions have been treated to an energetic set from Cassyette, as well as performances from Vivas and Sam Richardson and The Renegades.

As the rain came down during Sam Richardson’s set, festival-goers sought shelter in the beer tent, the only dry spot at the event. Despite the weather, the crowd remained in high spirits, with Sam Richardson and The Renegades delivering a memorable performance.

Tonight’s lineup promises even more excitement, with Cassyette, Vivas, and Bryan Adams set to take the stage. Fans can expect a night filled with electrifying performances and sing-along hits from the legendary Canadian rock star. Stay tuned for more updates as the Plymouth Summer Sessions continue to rock Plymouth Hoe.