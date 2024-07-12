Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat this summer as the BBC is going to air the very first episode of the beloved dancing show. This is part of a special season of Saturday Night entertainment programming that will feature classic shows from the last five decades. The nostalgic classics will be showcased on BBC Four and iPlayer over three Saturday nights during the BBC’s Olympic coverage this Summer.

The season will not only include the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, but also episodes of other iconic shows such as The Generation Game, Blankety Blank, Noel’s House Party, and Bob’s Full House. Viewers can look forward to seeing familiar faces like Sir Bruce Forsyth and Sir Michael Parkinson on their screens once again.

BBC boss Lindsay Currie expressed excitement about taking viewers on a nostalgic journey through five decades of beloved BBC entertainment. While BBC One focuses on the Olympics, BBC Four and iPlayer will offer a treasure trove of classic shows hosted by well-loved presenters.

The season is set to kick off on BBC Four and iPlayer on Saturday, 27th July. Some of the highlights viewers can expect include Bruce Forsyth’s Generation Game, Sir Terry Wogan’s Blankety Blank, Les Dawson’s Blankety Blank, Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank, Bob’s Full House, Noel’s House Party, and Larry Grayson’s Generation Game.

In addition to these classic shows, there will also be special programs like Mark Lawson Talks to Terry Wogan, One on One: Terry Wogan, What We Were Watching: Summer TV Classics with Grace Dent, Parkinson: The Les Dawson Interviews, Les Dawson: Talking Comedy, The Many Faces of Les Dawson, The Fight for Saturday Night with Michael Grade, Parkinson meets Bruce Forsyth, Boris Becker & The Corrs, and When Miranda met Bruce where Miranda Hart interviews Sir Bruce Forsyth about his illustrious 70-year career.

This season of classic entertainment promises to bring back fond memories for viewers who have grown up watching these iconic shows and presenters. So mark your calendars and get ready to relive the magic of Saturday Night TV from the past five decades.