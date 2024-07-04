Brooks Nader, the 27-year-old model, is making waves in the fashion world. She recently caught everyone’s attention by posing in a stunning pink bikini that showcased her toned abs. Accessorizing with two silver bangles, Brooks looked radiant and confident.

What’s more, Brooks is currently in a relationship with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, adding a royal touch to her already glamorous life. The couple recently attended the star-studded wedding of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey in Westerly, Rhode Island. This new relationship comes after Brooks ended her four-year marriage with businessman Billy Haire earlier this year.

Brooks and Billy had tied the knot in 2019 after a three-and-a-half-year courtship. However, their first date didn’t go as planned, with Brooks falling ill due to an unknown stomach disease. She recalled the incident, saying, “I ate my first bite of sushi, and I sprinted to the bathroom, projectile vomiting everywhere. He thought I didn’t like him, but that wasn’t the case. Despite the rocky start, they continued dating, and Billy was hooked on Brooks.

Brooks’ journey from a young model to dating royalty has been filled with unexpected twists and turns. Her rise to fame in the fashion industry is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unique sense of style. As she continues to captivate audiences with her beauty and charm, Brooks Nader is undoubtedly a name to watch in the world of fashion and celebrity.