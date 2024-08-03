Brooklyn Beckham recently shared on social media that he is currently hospitalized due to breaking his shoulder. Despite the injury, he seemed to be in good spirits as he thanked his wife, Nicola, for taking care of him during this time. Shoulder fractures, like the one Brooklyn experienced, can be quite painful and limit mobility. They are often caused by trauma or injury from falls, sports accidents, car crashes, or direct blows to the shoulder.

Fans of Brooklyn were quick to send him well wishes and speedy recovery messages after he shared the news online. His parents, Victoria and David Beckham, have not yet commented on the situation. This hospital visit comes at a tough time for Brooklyn and Nicola, as they recently mourned the loss of their dog, Nala, who passed away after a grooming session gone wrong. Nicola has filed a lawsuit against the groomer and spoken out about the need for better laws to protect pets and their owners.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship has been in the spotlight since they started dating in 2020 and got married in a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s father’s mansion in Florida. Rumors of tension between Nicola and Victoria Beckham surfaced over wedding dress choices, but the family seems to have reconciled as they were seen dancing together at a party in Los Angeles. Brooklyn currently resides in America with his wife, Nicola, and they have had a challenging week dealing with both his injury and the loss of their beloved pet.