Brooke Logan visited Hope at the cabin to bring soup for Beth, who was sick in bed. Hope shared with Brooke about Finn’s visit to help Beth and how much she admired him. Brooke realized that Hope was developing feelings for Finn and had concerns about it.

Meanwhile, Finn ran into Sheila at Il Giardino, where she was looking at wedding photos with Deacon. Finn was uncomfortable seeing the photos posted online, as it led to misunderstandings. He made it clear to Sheila that he had no interest in pursuing a relationship with her, despite her hopes.

Steffy expressed her worries about Hope’s influence on Finn to Ridge at Forrester Creations. Ridge agreed that Hope shouldn’t meddle in Finn’s relationship with Sheila. When Finn arrived, Ridge warned him to stay away from Sheila. Finn assured Steffy that he had set boundaries with Sheila and that Hope wouldn’t be a problem for them.

Sheila, on the other hand, was plotting a matchmaking scheme to bring Finn and Steffy closer. Brooke confided in Deacon about Hope’s inappropriate feelings for Finn, which made Deacon anxious. Brooke explained that Hope and Finn had bonded over supporting Deacon and Sheila, leading to Hope’s belief that Sheila shouldn’t be kept away from Finn.

As Sheila listened gleefully nearby, Brooke’s revelation hinted at potential trouble ahead. Will Sheila’s matchmaking plans succeed, or will Finn and Steffy’s relationship withstand the outside influence? Stay tuned for more drama on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Sheila’s schemes unfold.

