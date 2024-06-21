Brooke Burke shared a stunning bikini selfie on Instagram, showcasing her fit body. The 52-year-old media personality and fitness enthusiast posted the photo on her Brooke Burke Body account, celebrating the start of summer. In the picture, she wore a striped bikini with a white bralette top and blue-and-white-striped bottoms, looking stylish and chic.

Not only did Brooke show off her cleavage, washboard abs, and toned legs, but she also tucked a tube of sunscreen into her swimwear briefs, emphasizing the importance of sun protection. Her fresh-faced makeup and glowing smile added to her summer look, and fans were quick to praise her appearance and ask about her swimsuit.

This isn’t the first time Brooke has wowed her followers with a swimsuit photo. In November 2023, she shared a picture in a yellow swimsuit, radiating confidence and happiness. Brooke, who follows an intermittent fasting regimen to stay in shape, is dedicated to maintaining her toned muscles through yoga and Pilates.

In addition to sharing her bikini selfies, Brooke also promotes beauty products like sunscreen on her social media. She recently endorsed the One Skin BODY sunscreen and offered fans a discount code for 15% off. With a reported net worth of $30 million, Brooke Burke continues to inspire her followers with her healthy lifestyle and stunning physique.