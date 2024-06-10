Exciting News from Broadway Star Darren Criss!

On the bustling streets of Broadway, a heartwarming announcement was made recently. The talented actor Darren Criss, known for his roles in American Buffalo and Maybe Happy Ending, welcomed his second child with his wife Mia Swier on June 3.

The joyous news of the arrival of their baby boy, named Brother László Criss, was shared with the world on social media on June 6. This new addition to the family joins their daughter Bluesy Belle Criss, who was born while Darren was performing in American Buffalo on Broadway.

Aside from his successful Broadway career, Darren Criss is also recognized for his work on popular television shows like American Crime Story and Glee. He is a co-founder of Starkid Productions and the creator of Elsie Fest. His upcoming Broadway show, Maybe Happy Ending, is set to kick off at the Belasco Theatre on September 18, with the official opening night on October 17.

Let’s extend our warmest congratulations to Darren Criss, Mia Swier, and their growing family on this wonderful news!