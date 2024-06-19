Britney Spears made a comeback on Instagram with a mysterious post after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s arrest for driving while intoxicated. The pop star shared a photo of a colorful cocktail with the caption, “It’s the little things you know 🌷🌷!!!”

Timberlake was recently caught swerving in his lane and running through a stop sign, without his wife Jessica Biel. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 26. Sources close to Timberlake have revealed that he has been struggling with substance abuse for quite some time, particularly with alcohol. Despite his issues, another insider claims that Timberlake is doing well and his current tour is sold out.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, and the details of their tumultuous relationship were revealed in Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. In the book, Spears accused Timberlake of cheating on her and claimed that they had conceived a child together, which she later terminated at Timberlake’s insistence.

After the release of her memoir, Spears took to Instagram to apologize for some of the things she wrote, expressing her love for Timberlake’s new song and sharing her admiration for his work. However, Timberlake seemed unapologetic about the past, as he performed his hit song “Cry Me a River,” which is believed to be about his breakup with Spears, in a recent concert.

Despite their rocky history, it seems that both Spears and Timberlake have moved on with their lives, with Spears focusing on her music and personal growth, while Timberlake continues to tour and work on his music career. The pair’s past may have been filled with drama and heartbreak, but it appears that they have both found a way to navigate their separate paths in the spotlight.