Britney Spears seemed to be in a cheerful mood over the weekend as she shared a new video on her Instagram, sending well wishes to her followers for a “wonderful weekend.” Despite recent concerns surrounding her social media posts and an ankle injury she suffered in May, the 42-year-old pop star continued to exude positive energy and a bright smile.

In the video, Britney started off wearing a blazer and boots, teasing her fans with a glimpse of her bikini underneath. She then confidently opened her jacket to reveal her toned figure in a white bikini top, paired with white Daisy Dukes. Her long blonde hair cascaded down as she struck poses and flashed a radiant smile for the camera.

While Britney did not confirm her exact location, she expressed her love for the jacket she was wearing, describing it as feeling like silk on her body. The post quickly garnered over 23,000 likes within an hour, with fans appreciating Britney’s carefree and joyful demeanor.

In recent months, Britney has been on the move, mentioning potential travel plans to Mexico, Las Vegas, London, and Italy. Despite rumors about her financial situation, sources close to the singer have clarified that she is far from struggling, citing her successful memoir and audiobook sales as sources of income. With an estimated net worth of $60 million, Britney continues to be a sought-after figure in the entertainment industry.

This is not the first time Britney has captivated her fans with her social media posts. In late May, she shared a photo of herself in a sheer glitter dress, exuding glamour and confidence. The chart-topping singer playfully hinted at a chess game in her caption, showcasing her playful and witty personality.

As Britney navigates through the highs and lows of fame, her loyal fan base continues to support her journey. Through her music, memoir, and social media presence, Britney Spears remains an iconic figure in the music industry, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. Wishing her fans a wonderful weekend, Britney’s message of positivity and joy resonates with all who follow her journey.