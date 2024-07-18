British pop star Sam Smith experienced a frightening skiing accident earlier this year that left them paralyzed. The singer, known for hits like “Stay With Me,” was spotted using a cane and wearing a leg brace in January after tearing their ACL on the slopes. Sam shared details of the incident, admitting that they had taken on a challenging black slope on only the second day of skiing, leading to a serious injury that required them to be rescued by medical professionals.

Describing the severity of the ACL tear, Sam explained that the ligament plays a crucial role in mobility and jumping. Opting for a non-surgical approach to treatment, Sam faced a month of immobility and anxiety as they navigated the recovery process. Despite the physical challenges, Sam used the experience as an opportunity to focus on their mental health and make positive changes in their life.

In addition to addressing the physical and mental impact of the injury, Sam also made significant changes to their personal life. They decided to get rid of their old phone, which was full of contacts from the past, including ex-partners and acquaintances. Starting fresh with a new phone and without social media accounts, Sam embraced a simpler, more disconnected lifestyle. This shift allowed them to appreciate nature and find solace in quiet moments spent in parks, away from the distractions of technology.

Looking ahead, Sam is preparing to make a comeback to the music scene with a performance at the BBC Proms next month. Despite the challenges they faced due to the skiing mishap, Sam’s resilience and determination shine through as they continue to pursue their passion for music. The journey of recovery and self-discovery following the accident has shaped Sam’s perspective and priorities, leading to a renewed sense of focus and appreciation for the simple joys of life.