Brigitte Macron: Stéphane Bern Comes to Her Rescue Before the Visit of Charles III and Camilla in France

In an interview with Point de Vue, released on Wednesday, June 5, Stéphane Bern shared insights on the visit to France of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last September and how he assisted Brigitte Macron on that occasion.

Last September, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, made a state visit to France. This was an opportunity for Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron to pull out all the stops, including a grand meal organized at the Palace of Versailles. The two women seemed to get along very well, sharing laughs at the National Library of France and even participating in an impromptu ping-pong match at the Saint-Denis rugby village. However, this state visit also put the nerves of the First Lady to the test, as confirmed by Stéphane Bern in an interview with Point de Vue, published on June 5. When asked if Brigitte Macron had ever called him for etiquette questions, Bern, who is still very much in love with his partner, replied, “That’s what the First Lady claims. It could have happened,” he revealed, even specifying, “When Brigitte Macron was preparing for the visit of the King of England, we discussed what would please him and Queen Camilla.” Bern also noted that he had always maintained good relationships with First Ladies, such as Danielle Mitterrand or Anne-Aymone Giscard d’Estaing, with whom he worked at her childhood foundation.

The Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron: the most beautiful looks from the state visit to France. A visit that made Brigitte Macron nervous. When the King and Queen of England visited, Brigitte Macron wanted to avoid any missteps. Catherine Nay revealed on the show C à vous at the end of last year the nervousness experienced by Emmanuel Macron’s wife before the arrival of Charles III and his wife Camilla in Paris. The Paris Match journalist had indicated that the wife of Emmanuel Macron “was very scared,” but “what reassured her was that immediately Queen Camilla hugged her as if they had known each other in Amiens.” While the meal at the Palace of Versailles had made Brigitte Macron tense, she realized the next day that everything had gone well during an informal gathering of four. During this moment outside of protocol, she had the feeling of being “with Charles and Camilla” instead of the King and Queen of England. A successful visit for everyone.

