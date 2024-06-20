Brie Garcia and her twin sister, Nikki, popularly known as The Bella Twins, have been away from reality TV for some time now. However, in a recent interview, Brie hinted that they might be making a comeback to TV screens in the near future. The 40-year-old revealed that they are currently in talks about potential projects and assured fans that they will be back on TV sooner rather than later.

The twins have had their fair share of reality TV experience, having appeared on shows like Total Bellas for six seasons, Total Divas, and Amazon Prime’s Twin Love. While Nikki is currently busy filming The Traitors, Brie mentioned that they are open to exploring other shows, especially if it involves a bit of healthy competition. Despite their competitive nature, Brie emphasized that her priority is her family, particularly her children, Birdie and Buddy Dessert, whom she shares with her husband Bryan Danielson.

After retiring from WWE in 2023, the twins shifted their focus to their wine business, Bonita Bonita Wine, which has been a fulfilling venture for them. Brie expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to live in Napa Valley, surrounded by vineyards and immersed in the wine-making community. She highlighted the joy of being both an entrepreneur and a wine producer, describing it as a dream come true.

While Brie is currently enjoying a slower pace of life focused on her family and business, she is also contemplating her next steps and future projects. She mentioned her love for hosting and the possibility of working on new projects with Nikki, such as Barmageddon and Twin Love. These opportunities have allowed them to reevaluate their goals and aspirations as they enter a new chapter in their lives.

In addition to her business ventures, Brie also recently had the opportunity to host the Candy Crush Saga World Championships, where she witnessed the top players from around the world compete for the title. As a self-proclaimed “candy crusher,” Brie shared her love for the game and the relaxation it brings her during her travels. She even picked up some tips from the top players at the championship, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and savoring the game rather than rushing to win.

Overall, Brie’s journey post-retirement from WWE has been one of self-discovery and exploration, as she navigates the realms of family life, entrepreneurship, and potential future TV projects with her sister Nikki. Despite the uncertainties of the future, Brie remains optimistic and grateful for the opportunities that come her way, whether in the world of entertainment or the world of wine-making.