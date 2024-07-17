Martin Henderson, known for his role as Jack Sheridan in the hit Netflix series Virgin River, has taken on a new challenge behind the scenes. His on-screen sister, Zibby Allen, expressed her pride in his new role as a director for an episode in the upcoming sixth season of the show. Zibby shared a photo on Instagram with Martin and their co-star Marco Grazzini, showing her support and excitement for Martin’s directorial debut.

Fans of the show were thrilled to hear this news, commenting on Zibby’s post with words of encouragement and anticipation for the new season. Martin himself hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding the release date of season six, as they are close to wrapping up filming. He shared his excitement for viewers to see what’s in store for the characters in the latest installment of Virgin River.

The show has gained a loyal following since its inception, with fans praising the chemistry between the cast and the engaging storyline. Martin’s transition from actor to director is a testament to his versatility and talent in the entertainment industry. As the anticipation builds for the new season, viewers can look forward to seeing Martin’s creative vision come to life on screen.

Virgin River has become a popular choice for those looking for a heartwarming and captivating series to watch on Netflix. The addition of Martin as a director adds another layer of excitement for fans who have grown to love the characters and storylines in the show. With the support of his co-stars and the production team, Martin’s directorial debut is sure to be a success.

As the wait continues for the release date of Virgin River season six, fans can catch up on previous seasons streaming on Netflix. The show’s popularity shows no signs of waning, and with Martin’s new role as a director, there is even more reason to be excited for what’s to come in the beloved series. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the release date draws near.