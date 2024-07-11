Filming for the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise is currently underway in London, with Renee Zellweger reprising her role as the iconic character. The new movie, titled Bridget Jones Mad About The Boy, is based on the most recent Bridget Jones novel published in 2013.

However, the filming process has caused quite a stir among the residents of the locations where shooting is taking place, including some A-list celebrities. According to reports, residents have been issued with letters instructing them not to disrupt the shoot and to adjust their schedules accordingly to accommodate filming.

Some of the affected neighborhoods include areas where stars like Harry Styles, Rami Malek, Ricky Gervais, and Rowan Atkinson reside. The production team has informed residents about the filming schedule and requested that they either stay away from their homes during shooting or avoid coming and going at certain times.

This disruption has not been well-received by some residents, who feel like they are being held hostage by the filming of Bridget Jones. The situation has caused frustration among both celebrities and regular residents alike.

Fans of the franchise have been speculating about the plot of the new film, which is expected to follow the storyline of Helen Fielding’s novels. In the book, Bridget is portrayed as a widowed mother in her 50s, dealing with the loss of her husband Mark Darcy. The decision to write Mark Darcy out of the story was made to avoid centering the narrative around Bridget’s marital status.

While Colin Firth’s character may be absent from the new film, fan-favorite actors like Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are set to return alongside Renee Zellweger. New cast members include Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall, who is rumored to play Bridget’s younger love interest.

The movie is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day 2025 in the US, with a UK release date expected around the same time. Despite the disruptions caused by filming, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Bridget Jones to the big screen and the new adventures that await her.